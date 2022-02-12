SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 139,712 shares.The stock last traded at $52.90 and had previously closed at $53.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.