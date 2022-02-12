SparksPay Market Cap Reaches $22,066.47 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,066.47 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,045,375 coins and its circulating supply is 10,805,185 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

