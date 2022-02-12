SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Volume Hits $91,065.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $381,733.64 and approximately $91,065.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

