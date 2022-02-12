Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

