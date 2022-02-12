Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.66 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 130.66 ($1.77). 9,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 79,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 205.30 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of £98.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.66.

In other Sourcebio International news, insider Christopher Mills sold 14,631 shares of Sourcebio International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.03), for a total value of £21,946.50 ($29,677.48). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,958.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

