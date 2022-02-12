Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sonos updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.