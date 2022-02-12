Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SON traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 519,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,456. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

