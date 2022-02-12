Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SON traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 519,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,456. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
