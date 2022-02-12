Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.32.

NYSE:SONX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Sonendo Company Profile

