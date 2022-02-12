Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.68) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.08) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($41.38) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €35.97 ($41.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.72 and a 200-day moving average of €28.94. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($48.14) and a one year high of €52.26 ($60.07).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

