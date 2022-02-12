Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on March 10th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by 49.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Snap-on stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

