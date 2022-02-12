SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $50.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 655,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,148. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

