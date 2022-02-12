SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.16

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$12.97. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 8,169 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million and a P/E ratio of 34.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.53%.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)
SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.
