Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $16.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.85. 143,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,036. The firm has a market cap of $803.97 million, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.