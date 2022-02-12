SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.50

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 7736895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
