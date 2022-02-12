Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Silgan worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Silgan by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Silgan by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $6,667,403. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.