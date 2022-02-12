Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Silgan worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Silgan by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Silgan by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.
SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $6,667,403. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
