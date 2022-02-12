Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 97.8%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $60.06 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

