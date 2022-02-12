Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Increases By 345.5%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the January 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,083.0 days.

TNHDF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Times Neighborhood alerts:

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.