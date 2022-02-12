Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) Grows By 730.8%

Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 730.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,656,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:THAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thrive Acquisition Corporation is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.