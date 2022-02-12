Short Interest in Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Decreases By 93.3%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of TUFBY opened at $12.46 on Friday. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.
