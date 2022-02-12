Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Expands By 213.0%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
