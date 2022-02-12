Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Drops By 82.0%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $2.56 on Friday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Get SJM alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.