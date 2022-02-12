Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Declines By 74.2%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SVT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

