Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

