Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Rises By 1,650.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RYES stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.74. 57,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,863. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Rise Gold
