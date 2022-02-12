Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Rises By 1,650.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYES stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.74. 57,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,863. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

