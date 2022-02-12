Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Decreases By 93.8%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,773. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

RTMVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

