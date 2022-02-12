Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 95.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:GENY opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $67.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.496 per share. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.