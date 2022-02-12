Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 95.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.496 per share. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $396,000.

