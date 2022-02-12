Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Expands By 1,600.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

BTEC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

