Short Interest in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Drops By 83.3%

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAAQU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Shares of Mana Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.22 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

