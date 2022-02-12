Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Decreases By 79.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KRKNF remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,769. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
