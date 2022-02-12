Short Interest in Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) Drops By 76.3%

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 496,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $8,434,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $13,015,000.

Get Innovid alerts:

NYSE:CTV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 85,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,807. Innovid has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTV shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.