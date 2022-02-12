Short Interest in Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) Drops By 76.3%

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 496,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $8,434,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $13,015,000.
NYSE:CTV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 85,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,807. Innovid has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41.
Innovid Company Profile
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
