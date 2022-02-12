Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 83.3%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.28.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.