Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 83.3%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.28.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
