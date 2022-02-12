Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Rises By 459.0%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 459.0% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

