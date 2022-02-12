Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Increases By 1,333.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Gulf Resources worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.