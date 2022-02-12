Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Rises By 540.0%

Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,557,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $3,087,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLIU traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 1,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

