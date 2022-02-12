Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Rises By 300.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the third quarter worth $196,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.