Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Drops By 73.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,481,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,856.50.

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 298,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

