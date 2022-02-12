Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Increases By 245.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the January 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

