Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Increases By 245.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the January 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.