Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Drops By 86.1%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FSD traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

