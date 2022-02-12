Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 68.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FEM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 111,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,147. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.