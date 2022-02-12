Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Drops By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 8,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000.

