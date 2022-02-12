Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Drops By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 8,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
