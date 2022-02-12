Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declines By 92.2%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

