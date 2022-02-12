Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declines By 69.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ETG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 171,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

