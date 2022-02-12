Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Drops By 90.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the January 15th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 157,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 734,625 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

