Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Drops By 90.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the January 15th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EFR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 157,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
