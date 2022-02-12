Short Interest in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Expands By 300.0%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DPCSU stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.