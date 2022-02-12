Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Expands By 700.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIHY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. Croda International has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $71.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

