Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Declines By 69.2%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 457,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,802. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.