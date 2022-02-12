Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Increases By 579.5%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 579.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CIHKY stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.31. 19,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,966. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
