Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Increases By 579.5%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 579.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CIHKY stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.31. 19,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,966. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.