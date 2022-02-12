Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Decreases By 96.6%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannAmerica Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.