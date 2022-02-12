Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Decreases By 96.6%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannAmerica Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

