Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 97.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.25 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

