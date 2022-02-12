Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases By 336.6%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 336.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.33 on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Barclays started coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

